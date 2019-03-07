© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doubting Your Salvation? | Brother Bruce Mejia Clarifies
Follow
0
Share
Report
39 views • March 07, 2019
Brother Bruce Mejia of Faithful Word Baptist Church Los Angeles clears up the confusion people had regarding his sermon this past weekend about doubting your salvation.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2TyE1nH
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2TyE1nH
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
salvationking james biblehard preachingking james versionsteven andersonbaptist preachingindependent baptistindependent fundamental baptistkjv onlynew ifb churchnew ifb preachingpastor andersonpastor anderson exposedpastor steven andersonpastor steven anderson exposedsanderson1611steven anderson exposedthe new ifbthe new ifb movementeasy believismonce saved always saved
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.