© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congress Aiding And Abetting Invasion Of The USA
Follow
0
Share
Report
27 views • March 07, 2019
The growing question is, how does the left describe a crisis? Because the billions of taxpayer dollars spent on Illegals, the unnecessary traffic deaths and murders of Americans by illegals, the opioid epidemic fueled by the southern border and the rape of American children by illegals doesn’t seem to be any problem whatsoever.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.