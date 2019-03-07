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Holistic Medicine vs the Medical Establishment
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202 views • March 07, 2019
This video presents a small sample of Dr Glidden's perspective on the treatment and cure for chronic diseases (including cancer) via holistic naturopathic medicine. Holistic medicines include therapies such as:
Chiropractic
Homeopathic
Naturopathic
Ayurveda
Acupuncture
Herbalism
Traditional Chinese Medicine
#holistic #naturopathy #antivax
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https://www.youtube.com/1111videos
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Chiropractic
Homeopathic
Naturopathic
Ayurveda
Acupuncture
Herbalism
Traditional Chinese Medicine
#holistic #naturopathy #antivax
Thanks for watching please like share subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/1111videos
https://www.bitchute.com/1111videos
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