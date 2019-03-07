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ROM-AND-ROHAN-TALK
Infowarriors of Norway
Infowarriors of Norway
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104 views • March 07, 2019
Romley Stewart and Rohan Lorian talk about Justinian Deception

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTAurk2YyIBVnPQSzEsuQtQ
https://justiniandeception.wordpress.com/

Today's established political parties, except for a few outsiders, are all part of a worldwide corporate-political freemason system that have monopolized the election system so they always win, so they can write laws in their favor. In reality they have no right to tax us, but do it anyway, pretending the money will be used to run our country. This is a blatant lie, because they use digital money for that and have no expenses whatsoever!

Not only that, politicians are registered as private corporations within the mother corporation - your country. As shareholders in the mother corporation they make millions upon millions stashed away in secret accounts abroad. Governments and politicians get away with this because there is no real law system to take them down, as they control the courts and the private-owned police, as well as the media that is supposed to warn us about political crimes, but instead cover them up. If you want to know more about the world's political reality, read our articles.

https://infowarriorsofnorway.com

https://infowarriorsofnorway.com/articledetail/lets-talk-about-law
https://infowarriorsofnorway.com/articledetail/state-versus-land
https://infowarriorsofnorway.com/articledetail/state-citizen-versus-living-man-woman-and-child
https://infowarriorsofnorway.com/articledetail/the-truth-about-constitutions
https://infowarriorsofnorway.com/articledetail/why-politics-doesnt-work-part-1
Keywords
justinian deceptionrohan lorianromley stewart
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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