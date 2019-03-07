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'' If I Were The Devil '' 1965 Warning to America Proven True Today! [mirrored]
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59 views • March 07, 2019
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Mirrored copy (1:05-1:16 & 2:36-6:29) of "SPECIAL REPORT: ALEX JONES ON PAUL HARVEY'S 1965 WARNING..." posted 28 Feb 2019 on Infowars Army on YouTube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EVy83fIROM
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. Fair Use Notice:
This not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Mirrored copy (1:05-1:16 & 2:36-6:29) of "SPECIAL REPORT: ALEX JONES ON PAUL HARVEY'S 1965 WARNING..." posted 28 Feb 2019 on Infowars Army on YouTube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EVy83fIROM
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. Fair Use Notice:
This not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
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