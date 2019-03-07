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Twitter's Jack Dorsey Exposed By Tim Pool On Jre - War Room Full Show
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54 views • March 07, 2019
We highlight the misinformation put out by Jack Dorsey and his lawyer on the Joe Rogan podcast from yesterday as James O’Keefe and Tim Pool call them out on their lies. Meanwhile, the President holds a major advisory board meeting at the White House which we air. We also take a look at propaganda is being used to force vaccines on Americans.
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http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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