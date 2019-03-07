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Apple CEO Tim Cook Tells America Learn To Code
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29 views • March 07, 2019
In a roundtable with President Trump, Apple CEO Tim Cook suggested Americans learn to code to become a part of the future workforce.
https://www.infowars.com/adl-gives-tim-cook-award-for-censoring-online-speech/
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https://www.infowars.com/adl-gives-tim-cook-award-for-censoring-online-speech/
https://www.infowars.com/alex-jones-message-to-tim-cook/
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