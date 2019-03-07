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Trump Fighting For Freedom Despite Generation Of Zombies
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303 views • March 07, 2019
President Trump has directed the NSA to stop the bulk collection of U.S. citizens data. Alex takes your calls and explains how powerful the name of Jesus is.
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