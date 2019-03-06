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VIDEO: Rand Paul Bill Would End War On Terror And Pay Soldiers "Victory Bonus"
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157 views • March 06, 2019
Alex Jones presents a video of Senator Rand Paul discussing his new bill which proposes a way to end the war on terror, saves trillions of dollars for the United States' taxpayers, and rewards soldiers in the military with a victory bonus of $2,500 within a year after leaving the middle eastern war theatre.
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