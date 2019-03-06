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After Exposing BBC Corruption, MI5 Attempt Setup Of Tommy Robinson
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692 views • March 06, 2019
Tommy Robinson caught UK authorities staked outside of his home in an attempt to provoke violence as a setup to send him back to jail. Tommy joins Alex to break down this globalist scheme to smear patriots.
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