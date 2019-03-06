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FBI Releases Data on Violent Crime, Media Completely Ignores It
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15 views • March 06, 2019
Interesting to note that the FBI released statistics showing that violent crime is at a 50-year low, but that doesn't fit the narrative of anti-gunners who want #HR8 enshrined into law.
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