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New Mexico Counties Pushing Back Against Universal Background Checks
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2 views • March 06, 2019
"We've seen pushback to this universal background check bill that's been going through the [New Mexico] legislature... it looks like the governor is ready to sign this as well. But where there is pushback is at the county level." —Cam Edwards
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