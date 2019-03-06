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Tim Pool Exposes Twitter’s Bias Against Conservatives
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180 views • March 06, 2019
Tim Pool was the perfect guest to question Jack Dorsey and Vijaya Gadde as they claimed Twitter was “not bias" against conservatives. Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex in-studio to deliver commentary on this viral podcast.
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