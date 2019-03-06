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Twitter Lawyer Vijaya Gadde Accuses Alex Jones Of Child Abuse
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206 views • March 06, 2019
Vijaya Gadde repeated the widely debunked claim that Alex Jones uploaded a video that promoted violence towards a child. Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex in-studio to point out this video remains on twitter's platform to this day.
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