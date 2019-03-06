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Sneak, Peak & NSA Lies: Have They Stopped?
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8 views • March 06, 2019
Has the NSA stopped dragnet surveillance? It’s like saying Apple has stopped selling the iPhone since they don’t sell iPhone 5 anymore. What have they replaced it with and what does the New England Patriot’s owner being caught via “sneak and peak” have to do with the Patriot Act?
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