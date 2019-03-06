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Infections FROM VACCINES in 3 States, 200 Migrants With Measles in Texas Detainment D
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22 views • March 06, 2019
Panic & article after article about measles but have you heard about the number of mumps cases of migrants at Texas detention centers that are greater than all the measles cases nationwide? Have you heard about serious infections traced back to vaccinations in 3 states? Why not?
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