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Ocasio-Cortez accused of breaking campaign finance law
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25 views • March 06, 2019
Attorney Gayle Trotter discusses how a conservative group filed a FEC compliant against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti for potentially violating a campaign finance law.
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