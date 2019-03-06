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Mar 6, 2019 Missionary Update | Pastor Logan Robertson
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11 views • March 06, 2019
Pastor Logan Robertson of Pillar Baptist Church gives a missionary update from the Philippines for Mar 6, 2019.
View all missionary updates: http://bit.ly/MUPastorLR
Original video: http://bit.ly/2ESZYpl
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
View all missionary updates: http://bit.ly/MUPastorLR
Original video: http://bit.ly/2ESZYpl
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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