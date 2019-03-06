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Pacific Ring of Fire activity rises, preparations for ‘imminent’ mag-9 quake
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92 views • March 06, 2019
March 6, 2019– Mary Greeley News – The Pacific Ring of Fire has shocked the region with 46 separate earthquakes in 24 hours this month, as preparations continue for the “highly imminent” megaquake capable of wiping out cities.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82362
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82362
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