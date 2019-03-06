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The Sinners Prayer. Is the Sinners Prayer in the Bible?
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6 views • March 06, 2019
Is the Sinners prayer in the Bible? This is the most important question for everyone. How is a person Saved? How does one become a Christian? This video will answer theses questions. Is the Sinner prayer found anywhere in the Bible? Is this a true statement: The Sinners prayer is in the Bible and it is 100% necessary for a person to be saved, a person must ask Jesus to save them in a sinners prayer.
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