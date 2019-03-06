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Graham explains why he changed his attitude on Trump
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1 view • March 06, 2019
Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham weighs in on the future of the Trump-Russia investigation, and speaks out The New York Times' recent report, 'What happened to Lindsey Graham.'
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