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Breaking down the $1M allegedly moved from AOC's campaign
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257 views • March 06, 2019
Ocasio-Cortez and her chief of staff allegedly moved $885K 'off the books'; 'Outnumbered' co-host Melissa Francis explains on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
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