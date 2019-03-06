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Flat Earth Activism
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643 views • March 06, 2019
Flat Earth has become the most influential grass-roots movement in modern times and the biggest conversation on the internet for good reason. You are not living on a tilting, wobbling, spinning sphere-pear globe as you have been taught to believe. The Earth is actually a motionless extended plane with the Sun, Moon, stars and planets all revolving over and around us just as it appears.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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