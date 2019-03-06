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Chip-Implanted Superintelligents Walk Among Us! Sporkplode 34
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47 views • March 06, 2019
A neuroscientist hopes to create a brain chip for making people superintelligent. In the U.S., about 40,000 people have implanted brain chips (medical use only smart chips). I think the superintelligent already walk among us.
https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2019/03/04/northwestern-neuroscientist-researching-brain-chips-to-make-people-superintelligent/
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/newslondon/amazon-founder-jeff-bezos-believes-future-humans-will-live-in-giant-space-colonies/ar-BBU8L8h
https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2019/03/04/northwestern-neuroscientist-researching-brain-chips-to-make-people-superintelligent/
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/newslondon/amazon-founder-jeff-bezos-believes-future-humans-will-live-in-giant-space-colonies/ar-BBU8L8h
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