© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Introducing the 2019 S. W. A. T. Program
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • March 06, 2019
Pastor Manly Perry of Old Path Baptist Church in Adkins, TX announces the 2019 S. W. A. T. (Soul-Winning Apprenticeship Training) Program.
Dates Available:
31 March – 06 April
26 May – 01 June
30 June – 06 July
01 Sep. – 07 Sep.
27 Oct. – 02 Nov.
01 Dec. – 07 Dec.
Please email Noa Lager at [email protected] if you are interested in joining the 2019 S. W. A. T. Program.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2C322t2
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Dates Available:
31 March – 06 April
26 May – 01 June
30 June – 06 July
01 Sep. – 07 Sep.
27 Oct. – 02 Nov.
01 Dec. – 07 Dec.
Please email Noa Lager at [email protected] if you are interested in joining the 2019 S. W. A. T. Program.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2C322t2
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
texasking james biblehard preachingking james versionsteven andersonsan antoniobaptist preachingindependent baptistindependent fundamental baptistkjv onlynew ifb churchnew ifb preachingpastor andersonpastor anderson exposedpastor steven andersonpastor steven anderson exposedsanderson1611soul-winningsteven anderson exposedthe new ifbthe new ifb movementevangelismold path baptist church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.