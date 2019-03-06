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UPDATE: Raleigh, NC Soul-Winning Marathon & Pastor Anderson Preaching | Mar 8 & 9, 2019
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UPDATE: Pastor Steven Anderson will be preaching at Temple Baptist Church in Jacksonville, NC on March 8 followed by a soul-winning marathon in Raleigh, NC on March 9, 2019.
More details: http://bit.ly/2IRXhsd
Original video: http://bit.ly/2IRXhsd
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www.thenewifb.com
More details: http://bit.ly/2IRXhsd
Original video: http://bit.ly/2IRXhsd
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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