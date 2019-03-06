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Full Show - MUST SEE: Paul Joseph Watson LIVE In-Studio With Alex Jones - 03/05/2019
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611 views • March 06, 2019
Hillary Clinton has officially ruled out her 2020 bid for president. The UK is starting a controversial “porn block” that requires users to pay for a unique ID card that is necessary to access pornographic websites. Joining today’s show is conservative trailblazer Faith Goldy drawing powerful parallels between Europe’s migrant crisis and America’s caravan surge. Also, Paul Joseph Watson is here delivering cutting-edge commentary on major globalist happenings around the world.
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