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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) TUESDAY 3/05/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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16 views • March 06, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
JON BOWNE REPORT: THE RUSSIAGATE FLOP
GOOGLE CAUGHT LYING ABOUT DRAGONFLY
AOC BIG TROUBLE: $18 MILLION FUNDRAISER, KEPT MILLIONS
SOLVED: ALEX & STETSON HAT NO LONGER CONSPIRACY THEORY
WEB ID, TAX BEGINS: UK PORN BLOCK IN APRIL; AGEID REQUIRED TO SEE PORN, CAMS, REQUIRED FOR GOV RECORDS, TRACKING
FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH
FURIOUS PARENT BACKLASH STOPS SCHOOL LGBT TEACHING
Guests:
Faith Goldy
Paul Joseph Watson
StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
JON BOWNE REPORT: THE RUSSIAGATE FLOP
GOOGLE CAUGHT LYING ABOUT DRAGONFLY
AOC BIG TROUBLE: $18 MILLION FUNDRAISER, KEPT MILLIONS
SOLVED: ALEX & STETSON HAT NO LONGER CONSPIRACY THEORY
WEB ID, TAX BEGINS: UK PORN BLOCK IN APRIL; AGEID REQUIRED TO SEE PORN, CAMS, REQUIRED FOR GOV RECORDS, TRACKING
FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH
FURIOUS PARENT BACKLASH STOPS SCHOOL LGBT TEACHING
Guests:
Faith Goldy
Paul Joseph Watson
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