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Welcome to Sure Foundation Baptist Church Spokane Valley!
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27 views • March 06, 2019
Brother Sean Harrington is the leader of Sure Foundation Baptist Church Spokane Valley located in Spokane Valley, Washington. Check out this promo video for the church!
Original video: http://bit.ly/2HfC9K1
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2HfC9K1
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www.thenewifb.com
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