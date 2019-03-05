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Gene Rosen Exhibits Signs of Child Sex Perversion in HLN Interview
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352 views • March 05, 2019
Nancy Grace interview reveals Gene Rosen’s dark side. Rosen’s uninhibited desire to control children raises #pedogate flags. Rosen never discloses he is a retired psychologist formerly employed at Newtown’s Fairfield Insane Asylum where he had ample opportunity to manipulate patients and children into sexual situations. However, evidence that Gene Rosen was a FEMA agent prior to Sandy Hook has been debunked. The Rosen Look-alike is actually Houston Hester - https://justpaste.it/6pvr3
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