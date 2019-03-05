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Pelosi Wants A.O.C. Arrested
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1671 views • March 05, 2019
The Democratic party has lurched further left than ever before in American history leading to a civil war within the leadership. Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex in-studio to talk about the future for a party so divided.
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