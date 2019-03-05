© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Globalists Claim George Soros Is A Victim Of Bullying
Follow
0
Share
Report
596 views • March 05, 2019
Although George Soros has been at the forefront of promoting globalist tyranny world wide, surrogates are now claiming that he is actually the victim of bullying. Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex in-studio to expose this inversion of reality.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.