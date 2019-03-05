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Alex Jones Physically Assaulted By Real Texas Cowboys
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2381 views • March 05, 2019
Alex Jones was confronted by "Real Texas Cowboys" and the "physical assault" was caught on camera! Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex in-studio to break down this classic Infowars footage.
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