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Beyond 1984: Insane Elite Promote Global Internet ID
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176 views • March 05, 2019
The elite are now promoting a global internet ID system they claim is to protect underage users from viewing porn, but actually is a scheme to setup a digital control grid. Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex in studio to discuss this serious issue and where it may lead.
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