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Full Show- AOC's Burger Boy & His Slush Fund; Who Framed Roger Stone
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237 views • March 05, 2019
Should we call it “Green Privilege”? Maybe its just political privilege or hypocrisy from the same people trying to impeach Trump, AOC & her chief of staff have their shell game of political slush funds scrutinized by FEC. Then Alex Newman joins David Knight to talk about the many problems in the “education village” that has taken it upon itself to indoctrinate your children. And, this is how the “New Deal” destroyed the dairy industry with subsidies.
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