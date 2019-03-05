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How To Rescue Your Children From School
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411 views • March 05, 2019
Alex Newman joins David Knight to talk about the many problems in the “education village” that has taken it upon itself to indoctrinate your children. What are their goals? Educate yourself about what education is.
https://www.thenewamerican.com/print-magazine/item/31225-rescuing-our-children
https://www.thenewamerican.com/print-magazine/item/31225-rescuing-our-children
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