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Who Framed Roger Stone? Hillary Drawls On About Attack on Rule of Law & Free Speech
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18 views • March 05, 2019
12 years after her phony drawls on the campaign trail, Hillary is back — same event, same place. We know who framed Roger Stone & Trump. Then, Pelosi’s HR1 is a blueprint for how Dems want to destroy elections.
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