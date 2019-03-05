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AOC Went Dark & Dirty with Campaign Funding
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15 views • March 05, 2019
David Knight looks at the elaborate shell game played by AOC & her chief of staff expose by watchdog agencies & a former FEC chair. Maybe they should be calling for the abolition of the FEC instead of the abolition of ICE.
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