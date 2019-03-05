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How Govt “New Deal” Destroyed Dairy Industry
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30 views • March 05, 2019
New Socialists want to milk FDR’s New Deal for all it’s worth, but David Knight explains how FDR’s socialist farm policies are accelerating the collapse of the dairy industry with over 700 dairies closing in just one state alone.
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