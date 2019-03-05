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Dr. King @ Finding the Cause Chiro New Patient Welcome Introduction
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109 views • March 05, 2019
Dr. King, a holistic chiropractor in Murrieta CA welcomes those who are looking and searching for help. Enjoy a short overview of his holistic philosophies and take a quick tour around his home office. New patients, after a phone consultation, will receive address and driving directions.
A specialist in B.E.S.T. and AK muscle testing, he can aid you in discovering what old traumas and hidden emotional memories can be quickly & gently updated and released to get your strength & vitality back.
A specialist in B.E.S.T. and AK muscle testing, he can aid you in discovering what old traumas and hidden emotional memories can be quickly & gently updated and released to get your strength & vitality back.
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