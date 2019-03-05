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UK Muslims Rebel Against LGBT Pedophile Brainwashing On Children In The UK
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156 views • March 05, 2019
Hundreds of muslims in the UK are now protesting outside of a school that was teaching lessons about LGBTQ rights to children. Alex points out that, despite being regressive on many issues, the muslim community is correct and behaving like those who seek to protect children.
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