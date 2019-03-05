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UK Porn Ban To Expand While Implementing Worldwide ID And Taxation
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188 views • March 05, 2019
On April 1st the UK will implement regulations to comply with the "Digital Economy Act", an act designed to prohibit those under 18 years old from viewing online porn. Alex explains this is actually a scheme to track the population's private habits, which is something the globalists have desired for decades.
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