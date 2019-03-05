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Should 2020 Democrats support the Green New Deal?
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3 views • March 05, 2019
“The Greg Gutfeld Show” correspondent Kat Timpf, District Media Group President Beverly Hallberg and MaxFunds.com co-founder Jonas Max Ferris on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal and how President Trump slammed the deal during his speech at CPAC.
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