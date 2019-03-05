© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump probe launched by Democrats seeks documents from more than 80 people
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • March 05, 2019
Former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell and Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton discuss how the Trump administration should react to the new investigation launched by House Democrats.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.