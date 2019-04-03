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03.4.19 How to Contact HPSCI RE: Sater & Cohen Testimony
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Michael Cohen testifies before HPSCI this Wednesday, March 6 and Felix Sater testifies on the 14th. NHN demonstrates how to contact the committee members before they testify. This info will unravel the entire coup d’état. Sater is the linchpin to bring it all down.
AIM: https://patriots4truth.org/2019/03/03/its-felix-sater-showtime/
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/politics/felix-sater-and-michael-cohen-to-testify-before-house-intelligence-cmte/
Tip Jar: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
AIM: https://patriots4truth.org/2019/03/03/its-felix-sater-showtime/
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/politics/felix-sater-and-michael-cohen-to-testify-before-house-intelligence-cmte/
Tip Jar: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
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