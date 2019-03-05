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TRUTH IS HARD TO FIND
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69 views • March 05, 2019
TRUTH IS HARD TO FIND
Neurobiologist Dr Dietrich Klinghardt, MD Ph.D. Dietrich discusses the intrinsic link between our health and that of our environment, the extraordinarily high levels of nanosized aluminium he's finding in his patients (which he states is clearly due to aerial spraying for geoengineering purposes), and the synergistic toxicity role between aluminium and Round-up (glyphosate).
Prof. Judson Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
Neurobiologist Dr Dietrich Klinghardt, MD Ph.D. Dietrich discusses the intrinsic link between our health and that of our environment, the extraordinarily high levels of nanosized aluminium he's finding in his patients (which he states is clearly due to aerial spraying for geoengineering purposes), and the synergistic toxicity role between aluminium and Round-up (glyphosate).
Prof. Judson Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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