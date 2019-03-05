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Good deal or bad that Trump-Kim talks collapse?
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2 views • March 05, 2019
Not much is in agreement between the United States and North Korea, after the second summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Hanoi brokedown - not even the cause of the rift.
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