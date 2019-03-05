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Trump: Nation mourns Alabama tornado deaths
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3 views • March 05, 2019
President Donald Trump says the nation mourns the loss of those who died in a tornado that rampaged through southeast Alabama, killing at least 23 people, and he pledged federal support for the recovery efforts.
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