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What are the Biggest Shooting Errors?
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319 views • March 05, 2019
Here I answer one of the most frequent questions that I receive "What are the Biggest Shooting Errors?"
About Me:
The bestselling author of How to Shoot Like Navy SEAL and Navy SEAL Shooting. Founder of The New Rules of Marksmanship.
Visit my Website:
https://chrissajnog.com
Subscribe to my YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnIUZX-xZbuNZ2nyLK99d3g
Like me on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/Chrissajnog
Follow me on Instagram:
https://instagram.com/chrissajnog/
About Me:
The bestselling author of How to Shoot Like Navy SEAL and Navy SEAL Shooting. Founder of The New Rules of Marksmanship.
Visit my Website:
https://chrissajnog.com
Subscribe to my YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnIUZX-xZbuNZ2nyLK99d3g
Like me on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/Chrissajnog
Follow me on Instagram:
https://instagram.com/chrissajnog/
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