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Gloria Álvarez: The Mexican Economy versus AMLO
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49 views • March 05, 2019
It's too early to tell, says Gloria Álvarez, a Guatemalan political scientist and classical-liberal author who now lives in Mexico City. However, Manuel Lopez Obrador has already brought economic instability by axing key investment projects and interfering with gasoline distribution.
At the helm of one of Latin America's largest economies, AMLO's actions will ripple across the region.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/the-mexican-economy-versus-amlo/
At the helm of one of Latin America's largest economies, AMLO's actions will ripple across the region.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/the-mexican-economy-versus-amlo/
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